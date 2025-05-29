Rokbak demo trucks help customers choose

Equipment demonstrations play a crucial role in Rokbak securing new customers. As part of a customer-focused approach, demonstrator articulated hauler units not only help potential partners make informed, confident decisions, but also ensure they are supported with the right industry knowledge to successfully integrate Rokbak trucks into their earth-moving operations.

Looking to make the right choice in heavy equipment? Articulated hauler manufacturer Rokbak is putting power and performance directly in customers’ hands with its real-world demonstration programme for its robust and reliable RA30 and RA40 articulated dump trucks (ADTs).

Across the globe, fully-equipped demo trucks are giving businesses and operators firsthand experience in real job site conditions – making it easier than ever to see what Rokbak ADTs are really capable of.

Customers don’t need to rely on brochures or online specs. Instead, Rokbak’s ‘try-before-you-buy’ approach means potential buyers can assess fuel efficiency, payload capacity and ease of operation on their own sites, with expert support when needed.

“They come fully loaded with all the features,” says Rokbak product manager Scott Pollock.

“But most importantly, they allow operators to truly understand how a Rokbak hauler performs where it matters most – on their job site.”

This direct exposure builds trust and speeds up decision-making. Customers not only get a feel for the trucks but also receive tailored support, including operator training and technical guidance to ensure every demo delivers maximum insight.

Rokbak has never shied away from putting its machines to the test against the competition. These live demonstrations are more than just a sales tool – they provide prospective customers with a true sense of how Rokbak articulated haulers perform under real job site conditions. By allowing operators and fleet managers to experience the trucks first-hand in challenging, work-relevant scenarios, Rokbak ensures its performance claims are transparent, verifiable and grounded in real-world results. It’s this hands-on approach that builds trust and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality equipment that meets the demands of modern earth-moving operations.

The RA30 articulated hauler is made for the toughest jobs and roughest sites – from quarries to infrastructure developments to commercial construction projects. With true independent front suspension as standard, it offers control and comfort for operators and has been designed to drive up productivity, no matter how tough the conditions. The RA40 is a heavier-duty hauler that makes light work of large-scale quarry, mine and construction jobs, with high capacity and high performance.

In certain countries, Rokbak demo trucks are visiting sites and trade shows, giving new customers their first chance to experience the machines in person. For some customers, it’s the first time seeing a Rokbak truck up close – and the impression is lasting.

This approach is especially vital in emerging markets or regions where the Rokbak name is just gaining traction. For instance, a recent demo programme in Spain, facilitated through new official Rokbak dealer DIR, has brought the RA30 into the spotlight as it tours the country and brings more awareness to the brand.

However, whether you’re in a well-established market or a region where Rokbak is a newer name, the goal is the same – deliver valuable, hands-on time with reliable, high-performance equipment. Real-world performance testing produces confidence before committing to a purchase, and feedback collected from demos helps Rokbak refine its approach and better meet customer needs.

Rokbak is committed to ensuring that every demo unit and trial reflects the best the brand has to offer. Whether it’s one truck or an entire fleet, these trucks are about helping customers make informed, confident choices and ultimately improving their individual operations.

“Everything we do is to help customers understand what Rokbak brings to the table,” says Scott.

“It’s about trust, clarity, and seeing the difference for yourself.”