FLEXICON INTRODUCE ACCESS PLATFORM LINE

Flexicon have introduced a new line of anti-slip access platforms to reach elevated process equipment safely, eliminating the need for ladders, scissor lifts and forklift cages.

The modular system includes braced frames which can be bolted to the floor, 1220 mm square deck sections, and stairways with elevations up to 2.4 m.

Upper grab rails and mid-height rails bolted to stairway stringers and deck perimeters, together with auto-closing hinged safety gates and anti-slip grating on treads and decks, maximise personnel security.

Modularity allows stacking of frames to attain high elevations, and joining of decks in 1220 mm square increments to create elevated walkways and extended mezzanine areas in shapes conforming to equipment configurations and plant layouts.

Control panels can be mounted to the braced frame, allowing operation of equipment at various elevations.

The company also manufacture flexible screw conveyors, pneumatic conveying systems, tubular cable conveyors, bulk bag dischargers, bulk bag conditioners, bulk bag fillers, manual dumping stations, drum/box/container tippers, weigh batching systems, and automated plant-wide systems integrated with new or existing process equipment.

