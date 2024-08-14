Forklift Champs Wanted: Industry Giants Call for Entries

The search is on for the world’s top forklift driver, with entries now open for the prestigious Forklift Driver of the Year competition. The thrilling showdown will take place at the Electra Mining Africa exhibition in Nasrec, Johannesburg, from 2 to 6 September 2024.

Organised by Lifting Africa and LEEASA (Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of SA), the competition aims to celebrate the unsung heroes of the logistics industry – the forklift operators. “These individuals are the backbone of our warehouses and distribution centres,” said the company through a press statement. “They work tirelessly to ensure the smooth operation of our supply chains, often under demanding conditions.”

The competition is more than just a test of skill. It’s a platform for companies to showcase their commitment to safety and efficiency. “By entering our competition, businesses can demonstrate their dedication to fostering a culture of excellence among their workforce,” reads the company statement.

The stakes are high. The winner will not only be crowned the Forklift Driver Champion but will also walk away with a coveted trophy and a cash prize. But the rewards extend beyond the individual. The company that employs the winning driver will also be honoured with a trophy and enjoy extensive media coverage.

Goscor Lift Trucks, Acrow Racking and Shelving, Worldwide Load Testing Specialist, tib Insurance, RFDIGI, Advanced Logistics, and REYN have thrown their weight behind the competition, recognising the importance of recognising and rewarding forklift drivers. The event has also received the endorsement of CILTSA (The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport) and RFA (Road Freight Association).

“We believe that investing in our employees is essential for business growth,” the company said. “This competition is a fantastic opportunity to recognise and reward the talent within our industry.”

The competition is open to all forklift operators with a valid license. Entries are free and can be submitted online.

“So, whether you’re a seasoned pro or a rising star, now is your chance to shine. Step up to the challenge and prove you’re the best in the business,” the company.