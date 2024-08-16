Maamba Energy commence 300 MW Phase II power project

Maamba Energy Limited (MEL) announces commencement of its 300 MW Phase II power plant expansion project.

The development marks a significant milestone in the nation’s journey towards energy security. According to the company, the expansion, which will add an additional 300 MW to the existing capacity, aims to double MEL’s energy output to 600 MW, which is scheduled to be completed by mid-2026.

President Hakainde Hichilema speaking at the ground breaking said the development will ensure energy security and economic prosperity.

“I am glad that we are here today to celebrate the launch of the project for additional 300 MW of environmentally acceptable coal energy to add on to the existing 300 MW.

This project symbolises our relentless efforts in our journey for energy security in our country. We have an energy insecurity instigated by the drought as it were, because we are a mono energy economy – because over 80 percent of our energy is coming from hydro. And then drought wiped out our capacity and hence the importance of this project.”

The President highlighted the pressing need to diversify Zambia’s energy mix, currently dominated by hydro-electric power, which has become increasingly unreliable due to climate-induced water shortages.

Chairperson of ZCCM-IH said that a few months after Board of ZCCM-IH, 35 percent shareholders in MEL approved investment in Maamba Phase II the groundbreaking ceremony was a record-breaking response to a rapidly evolving power deficit situation.

He added, “The company is using CFBC technology that results in low emissions. Today, we look around the plant and premises and notice how clean and green this operation is. Not only has Maamba Energy transformed the local environment in Sinazongwe, but also helped diversify Zambia’s energy mix”.

“The launch of the project today has become possible largely due to the support and encouragement from the government of Zambia. This project truly exemplifies the power of public private partnership,” said Ashok Devineni Chairman of Nava Limited, the 65 percent shareholder of energy company as well as the Chairperson of the Maamba Energy Board, while addressing the gathering.

Devineni stated, “It is remarkable, just as Maamba Collieries was vital to the Zambian economy since the early 1970s soon after Independence, Maamba Energy, today, 52 years later, continues to be a pillar of strength to the Nation’s economy.

He further highlighted that, “The additional power after the expansion, would help reduce the energy deficit in times of drought, and importantly in times of surplus, the baseload power could be exported, adding forex to the country’s revenue, which is aligned with the 8th National Development Plan (2022-2026).”

The expansion is crucial not only for Maamba Energy but for the entire nation as the project would generate additional employment during construction and after completion of the project.

Maamba Energy’s Phase II expansion is not just about increasing power output but also about helping stabilise Zambia’s energy balance and supporting key industries such as mining and manufacturing and will support the government’s vision of increasing copper production, reducing load shedding and providing electricity to every citizen in the country.

To bring the project to maturity, Maamba Energy with the help of the government has secured substantial financial backing from local institutions anchored by NAPSA. This local investment ensures that the financial benefits of the project stay within the country, further boosting the economy.