GHH fills the 7 tonnes gap

The manufacturer of heavy duty mining equipment GHH has launched a remarkable LHD. It comes with the biggest bucket and the best power rating, for highest operating slope angles, in the seven tonnes payload class. All that combined in a super low emission, super compact package.

The GHH team are specialists for everything on wheels in rock logistics, with a high attention to detail and quality. With the new addition, their range of Load Haul Dumpers (LHDs) is growing to become one of the largest in the world. In the competitive segment of lower medium-sized models for hard rock underground mining, the LF-7 is not only the latest but probably also the best in the segment.

Reliable DNA

The articulated LF-7 carries 7,000 kg of payload in its bucket, that is sized at 3.6 m3 (SAE heaped): far more than what others deliver. The vehicle is only 8,900 mm long in driving position, 2,240 mm wide at the bucket and 2,200 mm high at the cab when loaded. This meets demands like large narrow vein and small mass mining operations almost perfectly.

At approximate 18 tonnes operation weight, the LF-7 is powered by a 164 kW Cummings diesel, making it the best in class. It complies with Tier 3 and 4 as well as EU Stage 5 emissions standards, so this is one of the “cleanest” vehicles around. The Dana transmission shifts forward and reverse in four gears each to cope with gradients of up to 28 percent and to reach speeds of up to 27 km/h. The ergonomic cab is ROPS/FOPS certified and offers a high level of safety and ergonomics with comfortable t-back seat, low whole body vibration and noise levels, as well as ride control and great visibility. GHH customers demand nothing less, and GHH knows how to fully satisfy them.

The manufacturer praises the robust frame and overall well thought design, which is said to result in very low operating costs. This is not least due to its easy, ground level maintenance. All relevant vehicle data can also be accessed and remotely evaluated via analysis software known as “GHH InSiTE”. The LF-7 is also proximity detection interface ready with bucket weighing and tyre pressure monitoring systems optional. The LF-7 has the DNA of its successful predecessors and sister models, and can thus be considered very reliable. In line with this, the new LHD is the perfect 3-pass loading partner to the remarkable MK-A20 dump truck.

Large offering in the industry

Over all, an impressive package, put together on a solid basis. GHH offers several LHDs with payloads from 3 to 21 tonnes. If you add the large range of super low profile loaders and the flameproof models, GHH may even be considered the market leader in this product group, which is so relevant for underground mining. Yet LHDs represent only one segment in the overall programme of the manufacturer, that also serves all other important types of vehicles in the industry. Find out more at GHHrocks.com on the internet.