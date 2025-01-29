Government to Strengthen Oversight in Mining Industry to Boost Transparency and Local Development – Kabeta

In a bold move to enhance transparency and accountability in Zambia’s mining sector, Dr. Hapenga Kabeta, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, announced that the government will establish a permanent presence at all mining operations to closely monitor production levels.

Speaking on ZNBC’s Morning Live program this morning, Dr. Kabeta emphasized that this initiative will ensure accurate recording of exports and promote fairness across the industry.

Dr. Kabeta expressed confidence that Zambia is on track to surpass the one-million-tonne copper mark this year, attributing the anticipated increase in production to targeted government interventions.

The Permanent Secretary also underscored that mining firms, as part of their licence agreements, are required to contribute to the social development of host communities.

“Mining companies have a responsibility to improve the lives of people in the areas where they operate, through local employment opportunities and business ventures,” he stated.

Furthermore, Dr. Kabeta issued a stern warning, stressing that the government will not hesitate to revoke licences held by inactive mining firms.

He also cautioned that mining licences should not be acquired for speculative purposes, urging that they be used responsibly to benefit both the economy and local communities.