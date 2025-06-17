Headline: Zambia’s EV Dream Ignites as Musokotwane Woos German Automakers

Zambia, a sleeping giant in the global copper market, is aggressively courting major car manufacturers to set up electric vehicle (EV) component plants on its soil, leveraging its vast mineral wealth to drive industrialisation and job creation. This ambitious push comes as the nation navigates a complex economic landscape, marked by a recent legal victory against mining giant Vedanta and a cautious approach to international aid.

Speaking at Bloomberg’s annual Africa Business Media Innovators conference in Livingstone on Monday, Zambia’s Finance Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane, revealed the extent of these high-level discussions. “We have been talking, even last week when I was in Germany, telling these companies to please consider the manufacture of some of your electric-vehicle components in Zambia,” Musokotwane declared, his words signalling a proactive shift in the nation’s economic strategy.

The vision is clear: establish a robust local manufacturing base for EV components, which can then be seamlessly integrated into existing automotive supply chains, particularly those destined for South African factories that export globally. This, Musokotwane emphasised, represents a “powerful way of value addition” for Africa’s second-biggest copper producer. Copper is a vital ingredient in the burgeoning EV industry, serving as a critical component in electric motors, batteries, and charging infrastructure.

This bold economic thrust comes amidst significant developments on the legal front. In a fresh blow to Indian mining conglomerate Vedanta, a Zambian court recently ruled in favour of the continued tenure of the Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator. This decision maintains the status quo at the crucial mine, a site of considerable contention and legal wrangling between Vedanta and the Zambian government. While details of the court’s reasoning were not immediately available, the ruling signals the government’s continued assertiveness in managing its vital natural resources.

On the fiscal front, Minister Musokotwane affirmed Zambia’s commitment to maintaining prudent policies. He indicated that the cabinet is yet to decide whether to seek another loan programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) once the current one concludes in October. This suggests a desire for greater fiscal autonomy, even as the nation seeks to attract significant foreign direct investment.

Musokotwane also did not shy away from criticising the “abrupt cancellation of some aid programs” to Zambia and Africa by the United States, although he acknowledged that a decline in such assistance was always anticipated. His comments underscore a broader African sentiment towards greater self-reliance and a re-evaluation of traditional aid relationships.

As Zambia positions itself at the forefront of Africa’s green energy transition, the coming months will prove critical. The success of its outreach to global automakers, coupled with the ongoing legal and economic reforms, will determine whether President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration can truly unlock the nation’s vast copper potential and transform it into a hub for the electric vehicle revolution. The world, and particularly the automotive industry, will be watching closely.