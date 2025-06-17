Spotlight on Safety and Skill: Forklift Driver Competition at KITE 2025 Opens Entries

The upcoming KZN Industrial & Technology Expo (KITE), taking place from 22 to 24 July 2025, will once again host the widely respected Forklift Driver Competition, and entries are now officially open.

Organised by Lifting Africa, the competition has become a prominent platform that recognises excellence among forklift operators those who play a vital role in ensuring the smooth flow of goods across warehouses, distribution hubs, and mining logistics operations. This year’s edition is proudly sponsored by Goscor Lift Trucks and Acrow Racking and Shelving.

With safety and efficiency being central to Zambia’s mining and industrial sectors, this competition serves as more than just a skills showcase. It acts as a practical intervention that promotes operational discipline and professional pride. Employers are invited to nominate their best forklift drivers, while individual operators are encouraged to enter themselves by completing a simple online form.

The Forklift Driver of the Year competition will challenge participants on their technical skills, control, safety awareness, and overall precision. It is open to all certified operators who hold a valid forklift license, and there is no cost to enter.

Zambia’s mining industry depends heavily on efficiency and highly skilled professionals at every level of operation. Forklift operators are often tasked with moving heavy materials and sensitive equipment in environments that demand strict safety protocols. Competitions such as this help reinforce the importance of precision, responsibility, and professionalism on the job.

Beyond the immediate recognition, companies that enter the competition stand to benefit from improved workforce performance, stronger safety culture, enhanced employee morale, and greater public visibility. Winning organisations will receive a trophy and a certificate, and will be included in post-event media coverage. The top-performing forklift operator will walk away with a trophy, a cash prize, and the prestigious title of Forklift Driver Champion.

As Zambia’s mining sector continues to evolve and innovate, recognising the contributions of every individual along the value chain becomes increasingly important. The Forklift Driver Competition is a celebration of the people who move industry forward one safe and skillful lift at a time.

For more information on how to enter, visit the Lifting Africa website.