Hichilema Breaks Ground on Lumwana Super Pit, Ushering in New Era for Zambian Mining – Updated

President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lumwana Mine Super Pit in Kalumbila District, marking a significant milestone in Zambia’s mining sector. The event, held during a one-day working visit, signifies the country’s growing prominence in the global copper industry.

The expansion of the Lumwana Mine, led by Barrick Lumwana, will see a substantial investment of $500 million USD in infrastructure development, operational expansion, and advanced mining technologies. This project is expected to generate over 3,000 direct jobs during construction and an additional 1,500 long-term positions upon completion.

“This is a momentous occasion that underscores our commitment to building a robust, globally competitive mining industry,” President Hichilema stated. “Copper is a critical mineral, and this project solidifies Zambia’s position as a key player in the sector.”

President Hichilema expressed his gratitude to Barrick Lumwana for their dedication to the project and their collaborative approach. “Their commitment to sustainable mining practices and their focus on creating value for the Zambian people are commendable,” he added.

During his visit, the President also engaged with traditional leaders and addressed a public rally in Manyama, Kalumbila District, where he interacted with local residents.

President Hichilema departed from Solwezi Airport at 17:40 hours, seen off by North-Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu and other senior government and UPND officials. His visit highlights the government’s commitment to fostering development and economic growth in the region through strategic partnerships in the mining sector.