Industrial lightweight 4G LTE smartphone hits the market

i.safe MOBILE is launching the IS880.2, its latest smartphone for Zone 2/22, at the end of October 2024. The lightweight 4G LTE smartphone offer industrial customers a wide range of user-friendly features for use in ATEX zone 2/22. The robust and high-performance smartphone is equipped with a PTT/MCPTT-optimised chipset and comes with Android 14.

As the successor to the popular IS655.2 smartphone, it has a convenient PTT side button and, as a new highlight, a red SOS button and a channel selection switch for individual or group PTT calls. Thanks to the innovative design of the powerful loudspeaker, users can also operate the device in noisy working environments.

The 13-pin ISM interface provides a secure connection for suitable accessories. The smartphone has a clear 5.5-inch screen, is Android™ Enterprise-compliant, zero-touch capable, MDM-compatible and has a fingerprint sensor on the side. i.safe MOBILE attaches great importance to the longevity of the devices and enables a longer device life cycle thanks to the replaceable 4500 mAh battery. The target sectors for the IS880.2 are customers from the oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical and industrial production sectors who are looking for a robust, high-performance Zone 2/22 smartphone.

The IS880.2 is characterised by powerful components and a special industrial design conceived for use in Zone 2/22. The strong mobile platform supports the optimal transmission of voice, video and data information for PTT and maintenance applications. The device supplied with Android 14 is Android Enterprise-compliant and zero-touch capable.

In addition, a powerful speaker has been developed by the design team to extend across the entire width of the device, making it particularly powerful – even in noisy environments.

Despite the intrinsically safe design for use in Zone 2/22 and the strong, replaceable 4500 mAh battery, the smartphone has an elegant appearance. The long battery life and replaceable battery make the device ideal for multi-shift operation and a long service life.

The rubberised honeycomb structure stands out as a special design and safety feature that ensures a good grip when used in harsh environmental conditions. Using the fingerprint sensor on the side, the device can be quickly unlocked – ideal when face recognition is not possible due to helmets or face protection.

The powerful mobile platform supports, among other things, the optimal transmission of real-time videos for maintenance use.

The PTT/MCPTT button on the side of the device and the talkgroup switch make it easy to change between individual and group calls within the range of mobile networks and WLAN. A headset and a universal leather case are available as approved accessories for Zone 2/22. The headphones are connected to the device via the secure 13-pin interface.

The display glove mode (operation with wet hands and gloves) and good display readability even in sunlight round off the smartphone’s equipment package.