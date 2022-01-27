Judicial review rules in favour of CEC

Government has issued a new Statutory Instrument No. 94 of 2021 (SI No. 94 of 2021) to revoke Statutory Instrument No. 24 of 2021 (SI No. 24 of 2021), which declared CEC’s transmission and distribution lines as Common Carrier.

SI No. 94 of 2021 revokes Statutory Instrument No. 24 of 2021 (SI No. 24 of 2021), the electricity regulations which declared CEC’s transmission and distribution lines as Common Carrier.

SI No. 24 of 2021 effectively re-declared CEC’s lines as common carrier following the quashing of SI No. 57 of 2020 by the High Court, after the successful Judicial Review application by the Company.

Commenting on the development CEC Company Secretary, Julia Chaila said the Company reiterates its commitment to working closely with all stakeholders in furtherance of the best interest of the electricity sector and the Zambian economy.