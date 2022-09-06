Kal Tire display latest innovation at Electra Mining

Kal Tire is showcasing innovative and responsive solutions at this year’s Electra Mining, supporting mining operations looking to a future with improved ESG, safety and productivity.

The company says it presents a host of innovations—from an expanded carbon emissions reporting program and a recycling solution that promotes a circular economy to autonomous tyre inspections and prototypes for two first-of-the-kind tools that will change how technicians work safely around the wheel.

“More than ever before, mines are challenging themselves to do better when it comes to safety and ESG, so we’ve thought differently as mining tyre management partners and we’ve invested in developing a range of solutions that are effective and add value,” said Dan Allan, Senior Vice President, Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group.

“As we’re helping customers fulfill their evolving commitments, we’re bringing mining operations new ways of working that help protect technicians, reduce environmental footprints and improve fleet use.”

One of the ways Kal Tire customers in Africa and beyond can now advance ESG targets is with its Maple Program and custom-built carbon calculator. Customers receive annual certificates containing accredited data about the fuel and carbon emissions savings when using sustainability solutions such as retreading, Ultra Repair™, and now, as of summer 2022, conventional repairs to OTR tyre sizes 49” and up. Tyres with large but less complex injuries can effectively be restored and returned to service through the patch and process of conventional repairs, which are performed often in every region Kal Tire operates.

“With our sustainability solutions included in the Maple Program, we provide an important and accessible way for mines to reduce costs and their carbon footprint while extending tyre life,” said John Martin, Vice President, Southern Africa, Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group.

To meet the growing demand for OTR tyre repairs, especially in the thriving copper and ore region of Northern Cape, Kal Tire just opened a new branch and repair facility in Hotazel. Additionally, in Mozambique, a new, world-class tyre repair facility is exceedingly busy helping customers keep tyres in production.

As mines look to a future with greater automation to reduce risk and downtime, Kal Tire is bringing customers autonomous tyre inspections. By integrating the thermal imaging technology of Pitcrew.ai with TOMS, Kal Tire’s proprietary Tire Operations Management System, potential issues inside the tyre are detected early on, and TOMS automates critical next steps, such as work orders for inspections. The stations are now in use at sites in Canada, Australia, Chile and soon to be in Mozambique. On its own, TOMS is a powerful productivity tool that supports near-instant visibility and a focus on planned tyre work.