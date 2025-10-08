Kendrick’s Zambia Bet Highlights Exploration’s Tight Budgets – Update

Blue Fox licence exercise reveals junior mining’s new reality of modest capital commitments and strategic vagueness masquerading as growth strategy. When a London-listed mining company announces it’s “committed to spending not less than £400,000” over two and a half years, you’re witnessing either extreme capital discipline or a company operating on fumes. Kendrick Resources’ decision to exercise its option on Zambia’s Blue Fox licence falls somewhere in that uncomfortable middle ground.

The commitment which is roughly £13,000 per month barely covers the salary of a senior London geologist, let alone the costs of drilling in remote north-west Zambia. At best, it funds initial mapping, geochemical surveys, and perhaps a few shallow drill holes. It’s enough to stay active, not enough to move the needle. Executive Chair Colin

Bird struck a familiar junior mining tone, stressing that the licence is “highly prospective” and lies within the External Fold and Thrust Belt, home to world-class deposits across the border in the Democratic Republic of Congo. But while proximity to proven mines lends credibility, Kendrick’s small-scale commitment underscores the gulf between geology’s potential and the company’s financial reality.

The company also highlighted “access to a large knowledge base and experienced geological personnel” in Zambia. Yet the phrasing implies relationships and networks rather than a fully dedicated exploration team, another sign of cost-conscious caution.

Bird said the board is pursuing further projects in Southern Africa while also in discussions with brokers and third parties for financing. For many juniors, that mix of “seeking opportunities” and “chasing capital” is a constant cycle, more about maintaining momentum than delivering breakthroughs.

Ultimately, Kendrick’s Blue Fox spend is reconnaissance money. It keeps the company in the Zambian game,but won’t deliver the kind of comprehensive exploration required to prove up a resource. For shareholders, it’s a reminder of the junior mining playbook: stay visible, preserve cash and hope modest steps eventually open the door to bigger funding and perhaps, a discovery.