Premier Minns to Open IMARC 2025 as $17.8m Windfall Beckons for NSW

New South Wales (NSW)’s Premier Chris Minns will open the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2025, spotlighting the event’s growing influence and its projected $17.8 million boost to the state’s economy.

Set for 21–23 October 2025 at the ICC Sydney, IMARC 2025 will be the event’s biggest edition yet, drawing over 10,000 delegates from more than 120 countries. Minns will be joined by Minister for Finance, Domestic Manufacturing and Government Procurement and Natural Resources,Courtney Houssos.

Minns said IMARC offers a vital platform to showcase NSW’s capabilities and engage with global industry leaders.“NSW has a proud mining history and the sector continues to drive jobs, investment and growth across our state. This year’s focus on innovation and sustainability highlights the key role NSW can play in the global energy transition,” explained Minns.

IMARC’s Chief Operating Officer Anita Richards said the Premier’s involvement underscores the conference’s scale and importance. “IMARC has become one of Australia’s most significant business events. This year’s global reach will be unmatched,” stated Richards.

Business Events Sydney Chief Executive Officer Amanda Lampe said IMARC continues to position Sydney as a hub for international collaboration and investment. “Hosting IMARC for a fourth consecutive year cements our role in shaping global conversations on energy and resources.Beyond the $17.8 million in direct economic impact, events like IMARC drive innovation, attract talent and strengthen NSW’s business ecosystem,”concluded Lampe.