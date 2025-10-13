Zambia Poised for Copper Windfall as Global Supply Squeezes

Zambia is gearing up for a record year in copper production, capitalizing on surging global prices and significant supply disruptions elsewhere, positioning the nation for a major economic windfall.

With copper trading near record highs—and banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecasting further gains as the market moves into a deficit—Zambia is seizing a rare opportunity to solidify its status as a critical global supplier. This comes as a wave of accidents and operational setbacks plagues major mines in rival nations like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chile.

The timing is critical for Zambia, which is emerging from a bruising debt restructuring. Increased copper output and exports offer the nation a chance to outperform economic projections, potentially leading to larger payouts in its deal with creditors.

Audacious Production Goals

International mining giants are responding to Zambia’s pro-business climate under President Hakainde Hichilema. Firms including Barrick Mining Corp., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., and Sinomine Resource Group Co. are collectively investing an estimated $10 billion to dramatically boost output.

President Hichilema has made copper growth a cornerstone of his economic platform, targeting an audacious annual production of 3 million tons by the early next decade—more than triple current levels.

“We believe in audacious goals. We are determined to get to that milestone,” said Jito Kayumba, the president’s special assistant for finance and investment.

The most significant project underway is Barrick’s $2 billion expansion of its Lumwana mine, set to double annual production by 2028. This rapid investment flow contrasts sharply with the previous decade, which saw investment slow due to frequent tax hikes and regulatory uncertainty.

Copper’s Strategic Role

The optimism surrounding Zambia’s copper sector is underpinned by the global energy transition. Copper is strategically critical for the shift to electrify industry and transport, being a vital component in power grids, batteries, and renewable energy infrastructure. The expectation of sustained high demand and a market deficit later this decade provides a strong economic rationale for the planned expansion.

While the 3 million-ton target remains challenging and will require extensive exploration to bear fruit, the immediate investment response is notable. Analysts from Barclays have observed that major extraction companies are actively responding to the business-friendly environment pursued by the Hichilema administration.

Zambia hopes to surpass 1 million tons of production this year for the first time in a century, providing a much-needed boost to government coffers and cementing the nation’s pathway to sustained economic recovery.