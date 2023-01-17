Leading the Global Charge towards Gender Equality in the African Mining Industry

Top women in the mining industry will be at the forefront of the speaker list and discussions at the upcoming Investing in African Mining Indaba. The 2023 programme will see an exciting line-up of over 50 female speakers from around the world, including the President of Ivanhoe Mines and one of the 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining, Marna Cloete and Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco) Chief Executive Officer, Mukwandi Chibesakunda.

Investing in African Mining Indaba’s Portfolio Director, Simon Ford said, “Mining Indaba is dedicated to driving gender diversity through its event. Having over 7,000 delegates – including leading mining companies, investors and governments – in one place is an opportunity to encourage organisations to take the necessary steps to make gender diversity in the mining industry a reality.”

Attendees will hear from global mining female leadership including Minister of Mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Antoinette N’samba Kalambayi; Anglo American Platinum CEO, Natascha Viljoen; Anglo American South Africa Chairperson, Nolitha Fakude; Rio Tinto Chief Executive for Minerals, Sinead Kaufman and Country Director for World Bank Southern Africa, Marie Francoise Marie-Nelly.

To provide organisations with meaningful action on how they can be truly diverse and inclusive, the International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM) will convene a Leaders Panel themed ‘Walking the Walk on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ (DEI). The panel will draw from the experiences of the ICMM members by discussing the actions on DEI in their own organisations, the steps being taken across the wider industry and what future action is needed.

Investing in African Mining Indaba will also host a special focus panel in partnership with International Women in Mining (IWiM) on how women are inspiring the next generation of talent through their ever-increasing impact on the mining industry. IWiM is a leading not-for-profit global organisation pursuing gender equality, the promotion of women’s voices, access to opportunities and leadership in mining. The panel will be moderated by IWiM UK Managing Director Dr Stacy Hope and include World Bank Senior Mining Specialist, Rachel Perks and Standard Bank Mining and Commodities Analyst, Thabang Thlaku.

Hyve Group’s partnership with IWiM in promoting the advancement of women in the mining industry goes beyond Investing in African Mining Indaba. Initiatives include supporting professional development hosting educational networking events for Indaba members, working with universities and other organisations to raise awareness of mining as a career choice for women and celebrating women’s success stories with the “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining” publications.