Maamba Collieries, ZESCO refute power supply clash allegations

Maamba Collieries has shut down on the two 150 MW units at the company’s 300MW Thermal Power Station due to routine planned maintenance.

The company has refuted allegations that the maintenance is being used as an ‘arm-twisting’ mechanism to demand funds owed by ZESCO.

According to Maamba Collieries, the two companies have recently cemented a new spirit of partnership and collaboration following an agreement on an amicably revised tariff and resolution of a legal dispute over outstanding payments due to Maamba Collieries Limited.

In addition, the company said the generator unit maintenance work was originally scheduled to begin earlier in December 2022 but was rescheduled to January 4, 2023, at the request of ZESCO.

“This was in the hope of positive water inflows into Lake Kariba. The work being undertaken is essential maintenance that had already been postponed and is vital to ensure the safety and long-term operational efficiency of the critical equipment of the plant,” said the companies in a joint statement to clarify the shutdown.

Meanwhile the maintenance is expected to be completed by January 19, 2023.

Maamba Collieries Limited has assured that every effort is being made to bring the power-generating unit back into operation at the earliest, to lessen the impact of the load shedding.