Leading the way to the all-electric mine

Decarbonising the mining sector requires more than just new technology; it demands a structured methodology, collaborative partnerships, backed by an integrated suite of technology solutions. ABB eMine™ provides a strong portfolio of Electrification and Automation solutions, consulting, partnerships and technology applications to support Mining operations to accelerate achieving their goals related to reduced emissions, operational cost savings and superior efficiency.

ABB eMine™ also enables mine operators to plan, monitor, and control their operations with greater precision using solutions containing short interval control (SIC) functionalities, ultimately optimizing the use of resources and improving efficiency.

“Our eMine™ portfolio empowers miners to rapidly succeed in their all-electric transformation journey,” says Martin van Zyl, Sales Manager, Process Industries at ABB.

ABB’s eMine™ solutions are gaining traction globally, with different regions prioritising different aspects of the technology. In underground mining markets, battery FastCharge solutions are attracting considerable interest, while ABB’s digital Short Interval Control (SIC) system has revolutionised efficiency in underground operations. Meanwhile, in countries such as Canada, Australia and South Africa, interest in Trolley Assist solutions is rapidly increasing.

A major advantage of ABB eMine™ is its modular and scalable design, allowing mining companies to implement electrification strategies at their own pace. ABB supports clients in developing multi-year roadmaps that align with operational lifecycles, starting with quick wins and progressing toward broader, long-term transformations.

In addition, ABB offers tailored services such as remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and system upgrades to maximise equipment performance throughout a mine’s lifecycle. Advanced digital mining services enable real-time data collection and analysis, allowing for predictive interventions that shift maintenance strategies from reactive to proactive.

“We are committed to creating sustainable progress for both current and future generations by supporting our mining clients through their energy transition,” says van Zyl. He emphasizes that full electrification will not simply happen overnight. Instead, an intentional plan to partner with Technology leadership teams such as ABB eMine™ will accelerate the journey towards Real Progress.

One notable implementation of ABB eMine™ is at the Boliden Aitik Copper Mine in Sweden, located 100 km above the Arctic Circle. The mine’s hybrid trucks are equipped with onboard electrical systems that connect to a trolley line, significantly reducing CO 2 emissions and improving fuel efficiency. This infrastructure is expected to help Boliden transport up to 70 million tons of rock annually while cutting greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by up to 80% along the electrified routes.

In another example, ABB delivered a complete open-pit Trolley Assist solution to Copper Mountain Mining Corporation in British Columbia, Canada. As the first such installation in North America in decades, the project demonstrates the region’s shift toward mine electrification. ABB designed the overhead catenary system (OCS) infrastructure and delivered a rectifier substation providing over 12 MW of DC power. The trolley control system was integrated into the ABB Ability™ distributed control system (DCS) platform for seamless monitoring of operations and energy consumption.

Early-stage involvement is crucial for effective electrification, as it enables comprehensive technology, economic, regulatory, and geographic assessments. ABB’s approach involves conducting comparative simulation studies to gain insights into each mining operation and providing guidance for strategic project decisions.

Furthermore, ABB fosters collaborative partnerships with technology providers, investors, service providers, consultants, EPC/EPCMs, and OEMs to enhance electrification systems based on real operational data. By leveraging these partnerships, ABB ensures that its eMine™ solutions are tailored to the specific challenges and opportunities of each mining operation.

As the mining industry continues its shift towards sustainability, ABB remains a key partner in helping mines transition to an all-electric future through innovation, expertise, and a commitment to long-term progress.