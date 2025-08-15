President Hichilema Bids Farewell to Namibia’s High Commissioner

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has bade farewell to His Excellency Savaye R. Haindongo, the outgoing High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia and Dean of the African Group of Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Zambia.

In his message, President Hichilema expressed Zambia’s deep appreciation for High Commissioner Haindongo’s dedicated service in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

“We express our sincere gratitude to High Commissioner Haindongo for his dedicated efforts in enhancing relations between Zambia and Namibia, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, infrastructure development and the promotion of peace, stability and security,” said Hichilema.

