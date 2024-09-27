Lifting Africa Announces Inaugural Awards to Celebrate Industry Excellence

Johannesburg – Lifting Africa, the leading media platform dedicated to the continent’s lifting and materials handling industry, has announced the launch of the prestigious Lifting Awards. The inaugural ceremony, set for 29 August 2025, will recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements across the African lifting, rigging, and materials handling sectors.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Lifting Awards, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Africa,” said Surita Marx, Managing Director of Lifting Africa. “This awards ceremony will provide a platform to showcase the incredible work being done by individuals, companies, and innovators who are driving growth and excellence in the industry.”

The event promises to be a landmark occasion, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders for an evening of celebration, networking, and inspiration. Lifting Africa is committed to raising industry standards and showcasing the best in lifting technology, safety, and operational efficiency across Africa.

A Range of Award Categories to Recognize Diverse Achievements

The Lifting Awards will feature a comprehensive set of categories, ensuring a wide range of accomplishments are recognized. These categories include:

Apprentice/Technician of the Year Award

Excellence in Engineering

Excellence in People Development

Environment Award

Industry Leader Award

Innovation Award (Manufacturer Product Innovation of the Year)

Innovation in Service Award

Project of the Year

Rising Star Award

Safety and Training Award

Services to the Lifting Industry/Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations Open Soon

The nomination process for the Lifting Awards opens on 1 October 2025. Full details on the categories, judging criteria, and submission guidelines will be available on the official Lifting Awards website, www.liftingawards.co.za. A distinguished panel of industry experts will meticulously evaluate each submission based on innovation, impact, and its contribution to the industry as a whole.

Lifting Africa: Elevating the Industry

Lifting Africa, through its publications, events, and training initiatives, aims to be a catalyst for progress within the African lifting and materials handling industry. The Lifting Awards serve as a natural extension of this mission, fostering a culture of excellence and recognizing those who are shaping the future of the industry on the continent.