Metso Wins €70M Contract for Barrick’s Lumwana Expansion

Evans Mumba 3 days ago

A major contract worth approximately €70 million has been secured to supply key equipment for Barrick Gold’s Lumwana copper expansion by Metso Minerals in Zambia. Metso’s contribution will include essential equipment for grinding, flotation, thickening, feeding and filtration processes.

The order includes grinding, flotation, thickening, feeding and filtration equipment, all part of Metso’s sustainable Planet Positive offering.

“We are honored to be Barrick’s strategic partner in this important project, designed with sustainability and efficiency at its core,” said Markku Teräsvasara, President of Metso Minerals.

The Lumwana expansion will boost production to 240,000 tons annually, strengthening Zambia’s copper industry and supporting the global energy transition.

