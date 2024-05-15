Lumwana, VoltVision partners to monitor electric perfomance

Barrick’s Lumwana Mine in Zambia has partnered with VoltVision to gain a deeper understanding of its power performance, both at site and group level.

VoltVision’s solutions have enabled the Lumwana operations team to monitor the electrical performance of the processing plant.

According to the company, the partnership will improve efficiencies and help manage the relationship with the grid supplier through ongoing monitoring and billing verification.

In addition, the customised reporting feature will also streamline the reporting process for the site management team.

The development comes as VoltVision, the high voltage (HV) electrical data analytics business is pleased to report that it is continuing to expand across the African and Middle Eastern mining sectors.

The expansion follows successful trials, it has acquired four new contracts with top-tier miners Barrick Gold, Centamin, Resolute Mining and Allied Gold.

Meanwhile the ongoing success of these partnerships proves VoltVision’s capabilities in the digitisation of complex high and medium voltage power grids. And also demonstrates its success in helping mining companies to improve operational efficiencies and, in doing so, accelerating the decarbonisation of the industry.