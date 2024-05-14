Zambia EITI Online Fusion portal goes live

Zambia Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (ZEITI) new Zambia EITI Online Fusion portal is now live. The portal provides a new era of open access to information and data about Zambia’s mineral resources for all stakeholders and the public.

“Zambia EITI is delighted to confirm that our new Zambia EITI Online Fusion is now live and we look forward to feedback from stakeholders. The portal is a significant step forward for transparency regarding Zambia’s natural resources and we look forward to expanding and improving the coverage.

We are particularly pleased that Zambia has become the first country in Africa to publish ‘G-Factor for Natural Resources’ data for key mining companies. The G-Factor for Natural Resources shows the percentage of a mining company’s revenue that is paid to Zambia in direct, primary taxes (plus, where Zambia is a shareholder, dividends),” said Ian Mwiinga, National Coordinator of ZEITI.

Mwinga said the portal shows clearly the share of natural resource wealth paid to Zambia and how efficient, or inefficient, mining companies are at creating wealth for the country.

“We applaud the transparency of the companies who have provided their G-Factor data and look forward to seeing more companies do so in the interest of transparency.”

At a launch event in Lusaka on Friday 26 April 2024, Dr. Hapenga Kabeta, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development said the launch of the Zambia EITI online data portal for the disclosure of mining information and data is testament to the importance that Government attaches to transparency and accountability in the mining sector.

“The portal will also disclose data on the G-Factor for Natural Resources calculations in Zambia. The G-Factor for Natural Resources discloses the contribution of mining companies towards government revenue.”