The electric off-road vehicle Tembo 4×4 E-LV on Toyota basis becomes a multifunctional platform: Several versions, from the classic Hilux and Land cruiser pickup to the station wagon, are already available – and another one with an extra large personnel cabin is now being added to the offering.

The designers have given the Tembo, which is sold in many parts of the world by the manufacturer of construction and mining machines GHH, a leading edge with the new extra large 10 personnel carrier. It is specifically targeted to applications, where a maximum of people are required to be transported at once. The more spacious supervision vehicle option, which comprises forward facing 6 personnel carrier, is also available. There are various conversion kits also available to suit specific customer needs as well as tailor made options as well.

Rugged Toyota base

These kits include both mechanical and electrical service vehicles which are based on the enhanced, flatbed platform designed to take any special equipment like a crane or workshop machinery or service equipment for servicing mining machinery. Due to its modular structure, the strength surpasses the original bed and offers the toughness and flexibility needed to complete the job. There are also supervision vehicles available which have been fitted with an aluminium, custom drawer system to keep all the equipment organized.

The new Tembo thus competes with many of the light duty multi-purpose vehicles available today. Among them are the increasingly outdated diesel-powered vehicles, but also the solutions of the (few) direct competitors, who also electrify light duty vehicles – but are hardly as far advanced as the Tembo. Although Tembo focuses on “going green” and being the leader in 100 percent electric vehicles, the need for conventional diesel units is understood and can be fully supported where needed.

Pioneer in the industry

The first Tembo Electric Cruiser came on the market in 2016. Their approach of turning the Toyota Land Cruiser and Hilux series into a fully-fledged electric multi-purpose vehicle, especially for construction and mining industries, is considered to be correspondingly mature. The two vehicle models are widely used: In underground mining, for example, Toyota is considered a market leader.

Although the sales price (still) speaks for the diesel, the disadvantages outweigh the benefits: its error-prone complexity, the noise level, heat generation, extensive maintenance, and above all the emissions that are harmful to health and the environment. Diesel engines also challenge ventilation during underground use, which leads to high operational cost are causing more and more operators to consider alternatives. Electric vehicles undoubtedly offer such alternatives, and the Tembo in particular: The manufacturer has a global presence, can look back on many years of expertise and, above all, can point to numerous vehicles in active use even under the toughest conditions (e.g. in Australian mines). The turnkey, custom made solutions definitely put them a step above the rest.

200 km on a battery charge

The Tembos correspond largely to the series standard of Toyota, but are equipped with an electric motor with 65 kW and 250 Nm torque, a special 1:3 transmission and a powerful battery designed for at least 10 years or 8000 charging cycles. Achieving 80km with a 28kwh battery pack and 200km with a 72kWh battery pack. In two and a half hours the vehicles are charged from 20 to 80 percent, with the single phase charger, and with the 3 phase charger this time decreases to only one hour. No external infrastructure is required for operation, as a 15 kW charger is also on board with the single phase and a 22 kW with the 3 phase, battery recuperation in place and a charging cable wallbox can also be supplied with the vehicle if required. The vehicles reach a top speed of 80 km/h and can climb gradients of up to 45 degrees. With the standard air conditioner and heater as well as smooth acceleration and no gear changing, every drive is a comfortable one. For more information, visit Tembo4x4-elv.com and GHH-Fahrzeuge.de.