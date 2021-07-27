Pix4D announces entering into an exclusive reseller partnership with Beijing Skymap Technology Co., Ltd. for mainland China

Pix4D, the photogrammetry industry leader, today announced the signing of an exclusive reseller partnership with Beijing Skymap Technology Co., Ltd. a high-tech enterprise integrating software sales, service, research and development, and project integration in mainland China.

With the diversification of Pix4D’s product portfolio to meet the specific needs of industries like surveying & mapping, inspection, construction, agriculture, and public safety, it was natural to partner with an experienced company such as Beijing Skymap Technology Co., Ltd. to provide high-quality sales, customer service and customization services.

“We have known and collaborated with Beijing Skymap Technology for a long time, and we are excited for this next stage of partnership and business development in China,” says Lorenzo Martelletti, Chief Commercial Officer of Pix4D. “With the Beijing Skymap Technology’s team and expertise, Pix4D will be able to serve our customers in China in a more efficient way.”

“Beijing Skymap Technology has a deep understanding of the geospatial market as well as significant experience in working with cutting edge technologies. This is a great chance to help even more businesses and users in mainland China,” adds Matteo Gismondi, Regional Manager of the APAC office.

The partnership is effective as of July 12th 2021. Beijing Skymap Technology will be the primary contact for Pix4D users located in mainland China. Users in Hong Kong will continue to be served by GeoSys Hong Kong Limited and users in Taiwan are served by Geoforce Technologies Co., Ltd.