BME enables access to virtual online technical services

BME, an Omnia Group firm, is now offering technical blasting services online, allowing the industry to gain access to skilled specialists through virtual consultations and solutions.

According to D. Scott Scovira, BME’s Global Manager for Blasting Science, the service is an integral aspect of the company’s recently redesigned website.

“Our online technical blasting service is provided not only by BME’s in-house technical staff, but it is also in association with other recognized third-party specialists in blasting, mining and construction,” said Scovira. “The initial online consultation to discuss and scope out a blasting project is at no charge, and the service is not limited to existing BME clients only.”

The range of services offered includes blast fragmentation distribution prediction for surface greenfield sites, fragmentation distribution optimization for supporting mine-to-mill initiatives at the established surface and underground sites, and rock characterization and specifications for blasting in the hot or reactive ground. The team are also able to provide solutions related to highwall blast design and management, as well as novel and disruptive blast design and mining methods.

The new BME website, which has enhanced security and personal protection compliance, and is optimized for audiences across the globe, gives customers and stakeholders seamless access to a wide variety of valuable information and integrates critical portals focusing on BME’s AXXIS™ digital initiation system brand and its BLAST ALLIANCE portfolio of software solutions.