Reliability and Cost Effectiveness Drive Goodwin Africa’s Mining Solutions

Delivering reliable, high performance and cost effective pumping solutions for heavy, abrasive slurry applications remains a top priority for submersible slurry pump manufacturer and supplier Goodwin Africa, according to Marketing and Sales Director Rui Gomes.

Well positioned to meet the needs of the mining industry across South Africa and the broader African region, Goodwin Africa offers robust dewatering solutions designed for the most demanding environments. The company supports its clients through a comprehensive after sales offering including a fully equipped repair centre and warehouse in Edenvale, Gauteng.

Goodwin’s submersible slurry pumps are widely used in applications such as mine tailings recovery and reprocessing, minerals processing plant sumps, spillage clean up, power plant ash dam cleaning and desilting of rivers and dams. They are also utilised in steel slag and rolling mill scale pumping, light dredging and marine dredging operations in harbours and dry docks.

The company’s high head dewatering pumps are available in two models: a 100 mm diameter unit powered by a 90 kW motor and a 150 mm version driven by a 150 kW motor. For unique and high solids content applications, Goodwin Africa offers the hydraulically driven “Slurry Champ” submersible pump, which comes in standard fixed installation or direct-to-excavator mounted formats. The company also supplies a specialized acid-resistant super duplex stainless steel (SDSS) version, ideal for chemical ponds and acidic mineral processing environments.

The SDSS pumps utilise Inconel-impregnated technology in the casting of wear parts, enabling them to withstand both corrosive and abrasive conditions, enhancing longevity and operational performance in acidic applications.

Goodwin Africa has successfully expanded its footprint with regional sales offices in Zambia and Ghana, alongside a growing presence in South Africa. According to Gomes, the company is prioritising the supply of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, citing increased reliability and reduced failure rates compared to non-OEM alternatives.

By dealing more directly with clients, the company has seen a notable increase in in-house repair work, broader acceptance of its larger pump models and a growing customer base. This approach has helped forge long term relationships and improve client education on pump usage, which in turn has extended pump wear life and enhanced operational efficiency. “As we expand across the continent, we remain committed to local employment and internal growth,” affirmed Gomes.

Despite the persistent challenge of capital constraints, Goodwin Africa continues to deliver solid return on investment through its innovative pump designs. These are specifically engineered to manage dense slurries over extended periods, helping to minimise downtime in demanding applications.

Gomes noted that the company’s strategic focus within South Africa’s mining sector centres on modernisation through advanced technologies, sustainable practices and workforce development. This includes building internal capacity to harness automation, artificial intelligence and digital tools to enhance efficiency and reduce operating costs.