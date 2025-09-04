Same Shift, More Tonnes: Why Short-Interval Control is Changing Open-Pit Mining

The Zambian government has set a bold vision for the copper sector. Through the National Three Million Metric Tonnes Copper Production Strategy (2031) and the Critical Minerals Strategy (2024–2028), Zambia aims to lift output from around 820,000 tonnes in 2024 to one million tonnes in 2025, and ultimately to three million tonnes annually by 2031.

But as open-pit operations scale, so do the risks of inefficiency. Larger fleets, longer benches, and faster expansion all work together to compound one of the industry’s biggest hidden drains on value: lost time during the shift.

Where Mines Lose Value in Real Time

Production losses in open-pit mining often aren’t driven by geology. They stem from operational “time leaks” – for example:

Trucks standing idle in queues.

Shovels waiting for blast clearance.

Payload variances only discovered after the shift.

By the time managers see the reports and step in, the tonnes are already lost.

The Case for Short-Interval Control (SIC)

Short-interval control (SIC) breaks each shift into smaller review windows of 15 to 60 minutes. In this way, supervisors gain live, real-time visibility, allowing them to intervene immediately when variances and issues pop up.

Instead of end-of-shift reporting, SIC creates a feedback loop where problems are solved in-shift, and tonnes are protected while they’re still moving.

How Mineware Consulting Enables SIC

Mineware Consulting is a South-African based company writing operational mine management software for international deep-level and open-pit mines. Their flagship Syncromine Production module turns control room logs into actionable, same-shift decisions. Here are the highlights:

Dispatch and payload data feed automatically into SIC dashboards.

Variances in cycle time, payload, or queuing are flagged in real time.

Supervisors receive in-shift alerts to optimize fleets or adjust truck allocations.

Digital shift change data ensures accountability and a smooth shift changeover.

The result? Fewer idle minutes per truck, more tonnes per operating hour, and tighter plan-versus-actual reconciliation by bench, fleet, and cycle.

Why It Matters for Zambia

For Zambia, where national output targets depend on ambitious expansion programmes, every marginal tonne counts. SIC ensures that production growth translates into real, measurable output – not just theoretical targets.

South African mining companies already using Syncromine have reported significant efficiency gains. The same discipline can now support Zambia’s copper expansion drive, ensuring scale does not come at the cost of control. For those mines looking to scale smarter, not just bigger, Mineware Consulting is the answer.

