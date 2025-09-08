Sarens Honored for African Projects at Lifting Awards

Sarens, a global leader in heavy lifting and engineered transport, has been recognized for its work in southern Africa, receiving the Excellence in Engineering and Best Project of the Year awards at the recent Lifting Africa Awards. The awards highlight the company’s commitment to safety, sustainability, and technical innovation within the industry.

According to Tim Biesemans, Sarens Regional Director for Southern Africa, the awards are a testament to the company’s operational excellence and the dedication of its team. “Behind these achievements is the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team—from our engineers and project managers to our operators and support staff,” Biesemans said.

The company’s accolades were specifically for its work on two socially impactful projects: the Zambia Fertilizer Project and the Kamoa Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Both initiatives were lauded for their contribution to local social and economic development, as well as Sarens’ focus on local employment and training.