Mining Indaba 2026 set to redefine mining future

As the global demand for critical minerals accelerates, the continent’s role is shifting from resource supplier to indispensable partner in powering the energy transition, industrial growth, and global security. The time to elevate Africa’s position on the world stage is now.

This was the call to action at a high-level media briefing on the forthcoming Investing in African Mining Indaba 2026.

Recognised for decades as the premier platform connecting African and global mining leaders, Mining Indaba 2026 is set to be the biggest in its history. The growth of the event has been such that, for the first time ever, the exhibition component of Investing in African Mining Indaba will span CTICC 1 and 2.To better serve delegates and exhibitors, the entire exhibition hall is dedicated to a technology programme showcasing tech startups and specialists.

“The African mining sector cannot afford to operate in silos. The challenges and opportunities ahead demand collective action,” said Laura Nicholson, Product Director of Investing in African Mining Indaba.

“Our mission is to unlock transformative solutions through partnerships. Only a united, forward-looking industry can embrace innovation, secure investment, and build a resilient, inclusive future.”

Kwasi Ampofo, Mining Indaba advisory board member and head of metals and mining at BloombergNEF, highlighted the need for critical constituencies to converge for the industry to thrive – even where this meant forming “uncomfortable partnerships.”

Ampofo highlighted five key areas where the industry could become ‘stronger’, in line with the Mining Indaba vision for the sector.

He said Mining Indaba is about unlocking capital for attendees, and tracking the number of deals signed as a direct result of the event.

Infrastructure development: Airports, roads, rail and ports remain critical, attracting mining investment, and energy accounts for up to 40 percent of mining costs.

Ampofo noted that while the China boom was a sellers’ market, the next supercycle would be a buyers’ market, and buyers should come together to forge a common future.

Some of the world’s best mining expertise is in Africa, and the Mining Indaba works to grow African skills through global networking and training on applications such as AI.

Citing a recent Fraser Report, Ampofo said Africa suffered from a lack of investor confidence due to perceived governance failings. Mining Indaba would look to address this by sharing tools to enforce better governance.

Ampofo argued that cooperation was made more urgent by contemporary trends like the “Trump factor”, which had seen minerals become a national security issue. This could be an opportunity – if African countries spoke with one voice.

“Mining is Africa’s Trojan horse for growth,” said Ampofo. “Investing In African Mining Indaba enables dialogue.”

Nicholson outlined several new developments to support this dialogue and collaboration at Investing in African Mining Indaba 2026.

Nicholson said that at Mining Indaba 2026, sustainability would not be placed in a thematic category, but that sustainability conversations would be woven into all key programmes, ensuring relevance for every attendee, from miners to downstream buyers.

The renamed Young Professionals Programme, in partnership with the Minerals Council SA, will ensure young mining role players are involved across the entire week of the official event, with PhD students participating in key discussions.

The highly respected Mining Indaba Ministerial symposium will again bring heads of state and government ministers together with industry leaders to partner on mapping a mining and minerals strategy for the continent.

Africa is no longer a passive supplier. The continent holds the keys to global decarbonisation, industrialisation, and security. As geopolitical tensions, new trade blocs, and resource nationalism reshape supply chains, Mining Indaba 2026 will be the platform where Africa speaks with one voice – stronger, bolder, and future-focused.

“The convening power of Mining Indaba is unmatched,” Nicholson concluded.

“By bringing every stakeholder – governments, investors, miners, buyers, communities and innovators – into one room, we can shape the future of mining together. And the future starts now.”