Sarens sets permanent base in Zambia

Sarens has been supplying cranes to Zambia since 2018 on a project by project basis, however, the new facility in Chingola will allow the company to establish a permanent base and serve projects within a 300km radius.

The company has opened a new depot in Chingola, northern Zambia near the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Located in the Copperbelt area which is known for its mining, the depot will be stocked with cranes with capacities ranging from 20 to 800 tonnes and will initially focus on the rental, maintenance, and shutdown markets with a local workforce and crane operators.

The company said: “The market offers growth opportunities for the heavy lift and specialised transport sector. The Zambian government has always encouraged foreign investment and multinational companies to invest in the local market.”