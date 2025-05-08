SEW-EURODRIVE Expands Technical Services Across Africa

SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa, a leading provider of industrial gearboxes, drive systems and automation solutions, is accelerating the rollout of its ‘African Strategy’, aimed at extending technical services and support across the continent. The initiative is part of the company’s broader effort to strengthen its presence and improve customer responsiveness in key African markets.

“Building on years of planning and proactive investment, we are successfully rolling out our African Strategy to get closer to customers all over the continent. To do this effectively, we are continuing to strengthen our foundation of technical capability and expertise,” said Raymond Obermeyer, Managing Director.

With a firm footprint in southern Africa including Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia. SEW-EURODRIVE is now expanding into West and North Africa, targeting new markets such as Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritania and Morocco.As part of this strategy, the company is constructing a new service facility adjacent to its headquarters in Aeroton, Johannesburg.

The expanded premises will house SEW-EURODRIVE’s industrial gearbox repair division and a larger Drive Academy, which will offer advanced training to both staff and clients. The facility will also feature new in-house capabilities, including base plate fabrication, sandblasting and state-of-the-art equipment such as robotic welding systems, five-axis gear cutting machines and heavy-duty cranage.

“This new service centre will further support the expansion of our sales, engineering, training, and support services. We’ve already begun appointing key personnel for the new facility and expect to add 20 to 30 more employees by year-end,” noted Obermeyer. A core element of SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa’s offering is its ability to service not only its own products but also those of other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Obermeyer added, “As one of the few gearbox OEMs in the country with advanced local design and engineering capabilities, we’re uniquely positioned to support a wide range of industrial needs. We also have access to world-class facilities and technical expertise through our global network, particularly in Germany.” SEW-EURODRIVE’s ongoing investment in Africa underscores its commitment to building long-term partnerships and developing local skills, while ensuring customers across the continent receive high-quality technical support and reliable service.