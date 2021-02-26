Tata International Africa introduces a ground-breaking five-year warranty on its entire commercial vehicle range across the continent

Tata International Africa has become the first company in Africa to introduce a best-in-class standard warranty of five years on its entire Medium, Heavy and Extra Heavy Commercial Vehicle range. This first-of-its-kind Pan African five-year warranty applies to the full range of Tata Trucks and Buses as well as Daewoo Trucks in all 12 markets in which Tata International Africa operates.

Len Brand, CEO of Tata International Africa says the introduction of a five-year driveline warranty on the commercial vehicle range reinforces the company’s commitment to enhancing the customer ownership experience.

“We are extremely pleased to offer five-years of assurance on our range of commercial vehicles, while reiterating our commitment to the quality of our products,” says Brand. “Given Africa’s harsh and varied terrains, this new warranty goes a long way towards Tata International Africa’s pursuit of offering enhanced lifecycle benefits to its customers. So, whether a customer is in Kenya, Zambia or Ghana, or any other country in which we operate, they will have the same experience and benefits in terms of the warranty.

“We are customer obsessed and our Uptime strategy is bearing fruit. Four years ago, we identified the components that we knew were imperative to the growth of our business. The final dream was to be the most sought-after distributor for commercial vehicles in Africa. We have been building towards that, with excellent work on improving the parts and service side of our business.

“We’ve worked equally hard on our network, expanding our footprint dramatically, especially in South Africa, where we have over 90 touchpoints. We’ve also added new products, working with our OEM partners, to ensure that we are able to provide products for specific niches.”

The five-year warranty is applicable to all Tata and Daewoo commercial vehicles first registered on or after 1 January 2021, and is supported across Tata International Africa’s extensive dealership and service network including over 450 touch point outlets and service facilities across the continent.

An added benefit is that if a customer needs to sell the vehicle, they will enjoy a higher resale value and the warranty is transferrable to the next owner. A warranty of such magnitude gives the customer assurance that the product is robust, reliable and durable.

Tata International Africa has also been successful in rolling out retail financing arrangements in six African markets.

“We started this journey two years ago, and we’re thrilled to offer retail financing to our customers in so many African countries. Rest assured, six is not the end of this journey. We are planning to roll this out in all 12 countries in which we operate,” concluded Brand.

Tata International Africa operates in South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Malawi, Mozambique Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.