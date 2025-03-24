TAZARA’s Billion-Dollar Rebirth: Chinese Investment to Revitalise Aging Railway

The once-vital Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) is poised for a dramatic transformation, courtesy of a landmark $1.4 billion investment from China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). The ambitious plan, unveiled at the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference (ZIMEC) in Kitwe, promises to breathe new life into the aging rail network, restoring its former glory and unlocking its economic potential.

TAZARA Managing Director and CEO, Eng. Bruno Ching’andu, announced the deal, revealing that while final negotiations are ongoing, the project will operate under a 30-year concession. This substantial investment is earmarked for a comprehensive overhaul, addressing the railway’s long-standing operational challenges and infrastructural decay.

The lion’s share, $1 billion, will be dedicated to the complete rehabilitation of TAZARA’s rail tracks. An additional $400 million will fund the acquisition of 32 new locomotives and 762 wagons, significantly boosting both passenger and freight capacity. “These upgrades are expected to improve safety and significantly expand both passenger and freight capacity,” Eng. Ching’andu stated.

The revival project, scheduled to commence within three years, will see CCECC take over full operational management for the subsequent 27 years. This long-term commitment aims to address the persistent performance issues that have hampered TAZARA’s role as a crucial transport artery between Tanzania and Zambia.

“We are confident that this investment will set TAZARA on a path to greater efficiency, ensuring it remains a competitive and sustainable transport solution for the region,” Ching’andu asserted.

Beyond the initial rehabilitation and rolling stock procurement, the $1.4 billion package includes provisions for major overhauls and continuous maintenance throughout the 30-year concession. This ensures the long-term sustainability of the project and its ability to support regional trade and development.

TAZARA officials emphasize that this investment will not only strengthen trade ties between Tanzania and Zambia but also streamline logistics for the crucial mining sector, reducing transportation costs for businesses and passengers alike. The agreement, expected to be finalized imminently, marks a pivotal moment in TAZARA’s history, signaling a new era of efficiency and economic contribution.