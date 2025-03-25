New drilling commence at Pangeni Copper Project

BeMetals Corp. has commenced a new 2,000 to 2,500 metre core drilling program at its Pangeni Copper Project. According to the company, the drilling aims to identify additional zones of copper mineralization and further expand the existing mineralized footprint within the priority D-Prospect area.

“We are very excited to advance exploration at the Pangeni Copper Project this year. Our discovery of extensive copper mineralization and the positive results from the 2024 drilling campaign have reinforced the team’s confidence in the project’s potential to further evolve into a Tier 1 scale discovery.

Notably, these results to date mark the first new discovery of significant copper mineralization along the Zambian Copperbelt in decades, a testament to the previously untapped potential in this region of cover, and the fortitude and experience of our exploration team and partners,” said John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals.

Wilton said the comparable footprint scale and geological hallmarks of the company’s D-Prospect’s copper mineralization to a world-class deposit such as Lumwana’s Chimiwungo Deposit is particularly encouraging, as the company continues to explore the exciting copper system.

“For context Barrick Gold has recently launched development of its super pit expansion at the Lumwana mine, unlocking the potential to transform Lumwana into a long-life, high-yielding, top 25 copper producer, and a Tier One copper mine(2)(3). With multiple untested targets and a growing mineralized footprint, we believe Pangeni has the potential to host a significant copper deposit.