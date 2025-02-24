The unique industrial value of the articulated hauler

ADTs (articulated dump trucks) are heavy-duty vehicles specifically designed for hauling material over rough and uneven terrain. Articulated hauler manufacturer Rokbak explains why these machines stand apart from other trucks and their unique usefulness in industrial applications.

Due to their robust, off-road performance, articulated haulers are a universal and identifiable asset on industrial sites.

From civil engineering to mining and quarrying, articulated haulers – defined by the tractor unit moving independently from the body trailer unit– have become indispensable in moving material efficiently. While rigid haulers can perform in prepared environments and long-haul operations, articulated haulers find their niche in challenging terrains where adaptability and safety are paramount.

“An articulated hauler is a three-axle, six-wheel-drive machine built to transport material across unprepared ground, including areas with poor load-bearing properties, mud or steep inclines,” said Scott Pollock, a senior product manager at articulated hauler manufacturer Rokbak.

“Its key design feature is the oscillating central pivot, which allows the cab and trailer to move independently. Also operating as the steering unit for the truck, this flexibility ensures the hauler can navigate undulating terrain without tipping, a task where rigid haulers may struggle.”

Deciding between a rigid and an articulated hauler depends on three key factors – haul distance, ground conditions and the type of material being transported. These considerations determine the optimal and most cost-effective hauling solution for customers.

Rigid haulers can move higher volumes of material quickly over, longer distances, but only on prepared roads. The articulated hauler, however, excels in moving material of a lighter density over shorter distances, when the track might not be the most pristine.

Thanks to its low ground pressure and adaptability to greater tyre options, such as enhanced flotation or wide-based tyres, the articulated hauler is ideal for situations where prepared roads are absent, such as low load bearing ground for construction or preparing quarries and mines. It is specifically designed to handle loads across this type of terrain efficiently, offering unmatched productivity and safety in these environments.

“On muddy terrain or ground with high fluidity or very high resistance, the ADT can ride over undulations and unprepared surfaces,” adds Scott. “The oscillation allows the articulated truck to navigate where a rigid hauler would be at risk of sinking or tipping over.”

Similarly, where rigid trucks can be tasked with moving heavier, more crudely blasted materials, articulated haulers are suited to transporting less dense, less abrasive and well-shot material. Moving this lighter material, found in top surface earth and muck shifting, can be a critical application in civil engineering and construction in providing firm ground foundations.

Articulated haulers are also used to move the finished, processed materials used for site redevelopment.

Based in Motherwell, Scotland, Rokbak is a leading manufacturer of articulated haulers. With a strong reputation for producing robust and reliable trucks, Rokbak delivers an efficient and cost-effective hauling solution backed by exceptional customer service and the team knows exactly what an ADT can offer.

Rokbak offers two models, the RA30 and RA40, which boast class-leading tractive effort, low fuel consumption and operator-friendly design. With lean-burning engines and extended maintenance intervals, Rokbak haulers provide cost-efficient operation, reducing cost per tonne while ensuring reliability in demanding conditions.

“Our RA30 ADT, for example, is known for its unmatched tractive effort, making it an excellent choice for high resistance ground conditions environments,” said Scott.

“Operators also appreciate the ease of use, thanks to ergonomic controls, adjustable suspension seats and cutting-edge safety features like tilt warnings that protect against improper operation.”

Rokbak incorporates advanced telematics for real-time performance monitoring and developing larger haulers to meet market demands. These features align with customer needs for greater operational efficiency and data-driven insights into fleet management. Emphasising the importance of proper maintenance and training, Rokbak leverages a comprehensive dealer network and customer support in its after sales services, ensuring that customers get the most out of their ADT.

“Our ‘Three Ps’ – product, parts and people – are essential to ensuring optimal machine performance,”said Scott.

“From genuine parts to skilled technicians, we ensure that every Rokbak articulated hauler delivers maximum productivity and longevity.”