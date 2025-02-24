Business community urged to build capacity ahead of local content bill

The Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe has called on the business community to enhance their capacity in preparation for the impending local content bill.

Speaking at the third Private Sector Day Re-run meeting in Lusaka, Kabuswe emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in the mining sector.

He cautioned local suppliers against providing substandard goods and services, stressing that the mining industry is a critical pillar of the economy and must not face disruptions.

The Minister highlighted that the enactment of the local content bill is expected to generate thousands of job opportunities, significantly boosting the country’s economic growth.

However, he expressed concern over the delays in passing the bill, citing resistance from some stakeholders who claimed they were not adequately consulted.

Kabuswe reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the bill is finalized in a manner that benefits all parties involved, while safeguarding the integrity and competitiveness of Zambia’s mining sector.