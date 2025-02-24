Muntanga to begin production in 2028

GoviEx Uranium has taken the first step in securing project financing for its Muntanga uranium project by appointing Endeavour Financial as its financial advisor.

“With the Feasibility Study for Muntanga completed in January 2025, we are now focused on securing project financing, a critical step in the development of this project. By appointing Endeavour Financial as our financial advisor, we are strategically leveraging their vast experience in mining finance, especially in Africa.

“Their expertise will be crucial in structuring an optimal funding solution for Muntanga. I am excited to progress with one of the few uranium projects that can address the increasing demand in a tight market,” said Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer of GoviEx Uranium.

He said the company will explore all forms of project financing including debt, royalties, streaming, offtake finance and equity, with a focus on minimizing the size of any new equity raise and maximizing value per share metrics.

As the global energy transition accelerates, the demand for clean, reliable power continues to grow, whilst uranium supply remains constrained. Muntanga is positioned as one of the few advanced uranium projects capable of addressing this supply gap.

“With a strong economic profile, established export routes, and significant expansion potential, Muntanga is well-placed to capitalize on the strengthening uranium market and contribute to the world’s shifting energy landscape.”

Muntanga is a near-term uranium project with well-established export routes to potentially both Western and Eastern markets. The Muntanga Project boasts a NPV8 of USD 243 million, a 20.8 percent IRR, and a rapid 3.8-year payback.

With production averaging 2.2 million pounds U3O8 per annum and a 12-year LOM, Muntanga holds significant expansion potential through additional mining and multiple drill-ready targets across its properties, including satellite deposits.

The mine is expected to be in a position to begin production in 2028, with discussions currently underway with potential off-takers. GoviEx’s principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Muntanga Project.