Zambia’s Copper Dreams: From Scavenged Ore to EV Revolution, But Will the People Benefit?

Monica Ngambi, born on the day Zambia declared independence, has witnessed a lifetime of copper extraction. Yet, the prosperity promised by the nation’s vast mineral wealth remains elusive for her and many others in the Copperbelt. While global powers scramble for Zambia’s copper, fuelling the clean energy transition, the stark reality for locals is one of poverty, polluted water, and dangerous illegal mining.

Ngambi, struggling to earn enough selling groundnuts and cassava, embodies the paradox of a nation rich in resources but plagued by poverty. “We don’t know how our children’s grandchildren will live. We need… a real future,” she laments, her words echoing the frustration of a community that feels bypassed by progress.

Zambia, the world’s leading exporter of raw copper in 2022, saw nearly two-thirds of its population living in extreme poverty that same year. This stark disparity has spurred the government to aggressively pursue foreign investment, aiming to quadruple copper output by 2031 and establish a vital role in the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain.

However, this ambitious plan faces significant hurdles. The nation must address its sprawling informal mining sector, plagued by dangerous practices and gang violence, and tackle an opaque tax regime that has historically deprived local communities of their fair share.

In Chingola, young artisanal miners, known as Jerabos, risk their lives scavenging copper scraps in poorly constructed tunnels. “We have a ready market – the Chinese,” says Edward Kapungwe, a Jerabo leader, highlighting the network of buyers fueling the illegal trade. Tragically, in just ten days, ten men from Chingola died in both legal and illegal mining operations, a stark reminder of the human cost.

The government aims to formalize this sector, issuing artisanal licenses and cracking down on illegal copper purchases. “We are working towards giving artisan licenses to the youths so that they can legally mine and contribute to the tax base,” says Raphael Chimupi, Chingola’s district commissioner.

Simultaneously, Zambia is courting major international investors, including KoBold Metals, backed by billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, to inject billions into the sector. “We believe we have natural resources that can change the economy of this country,” says Paul Kabuswe, Zambia’s mines minister.

The nation also envisions becoming a crucial node in the EV battery supply chain, leveraging its copper reserves alongside the DRC’s cobalt. “This transition would create jobs and bring substantial economic benefits to our communities,” Kabuswe asserts.

However, concerns linger about the potential for raw mineral exports to dominate, rather than fostering domestic processing and value addition. “If these transport corridors are used solely to export raw copper, we risk losing out on the full economic potential that comes with value-added products,” warns Ashu Sagar, president of the Zambia Association of Manufacturers.

Civil society groups, like OpenNet For All Zambia, demand greater transparency and accountability in the mining sector. “Mining must contribute to the social fabric, not just corporate profits,” says Sipho Mwanza, the NGO’s executive director.

Edward Lange, of Southern Africa Resource Watch, emphasizes the need for fair taxation and stricter corporate social responsibility laws. “Our resources should not be a curse, but uplift our communities,” he declares.

The challenges extend beyond economics. Access to basic services remains a critical issue. Asked about the state of the public health services in the region, a representative from the Ministry of Health Department stated, “We are working diligently to improve access to clean water and sanitation facilities. However, the legacy of mining has created significant environmental challenges that impact the health of our communities. We are committed to working with all stakeholders to mitigate these impacts.”

As Zambia stands at a crossroads, the question remains: Can the nation transform its copper wealth into sustainable prosperity for all its citizens, or will the promise of a brighter future remain just that – a promise?