US Heavy Earths Deal Signals Next Mining Boom

Australia is poised to meet the surging global demand for heavy rare earths (HREs) following China’s decision to halt exports, a move that could reshape the global minerals landscape. The announcement comes on the heels of a high-level meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.S. President Donald Trump, which underscored Australia’s readiness to strengthen international supply chains and drive innovation across clean energy, defence and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Victory Metals Chief Executive Officer Brendan Clark described the meeting as a pivotal moment, setting out a roadmap for Australia to secure U.S. investment in HRE projects and establish robust markets for the onshore processing and export of minerals essential to modern technologies. Engaging closely with the Prime Minister’s Critical Minerals Taskforce, Clark believes that stronger cooperation between state and federal governments, streamlined approvals and an industry-wide collaborative approach could place Australia at the forefront of the next mining boom.

“While our reserves of critical minerals hold immense potential, the immediate focus must be on heavy rare earths, materials over which China has held a virtual monopoly. We need to show our allies that we are ready, willing and able to be the reliable resource partner the world needs,” said Clark.

China’s ban on the export of heavy rare earths linked to military use which is taking effect in December has opened a crucial window for Australia. Richly endowed with these minerals, Australia is well positioned to become a trusted supplier to key allies including the U.S., UK and Europe. Clark explained, “China’s move has galvanised the West into action. This is Australia’s opportunity to step in and provide our partners with the materials critical to their technology and defence supply chains. We have some of the world’s most promising heavy rare earth projects, with significant ratios of strategic defence metals that can help break China’s dominance.”

However, he cautioned that Australia cannot depend on geology alone. “W need a cross-government and cross-industry approach and a strong pro-investment signal to the world. These heavy rare earths are found in clay deposits, meaning extraction is easier and quicker compared to hard-rock mining. But our multiple layers of government, complex environmental processes and restrictions on foreign investment continue to delay progress,” noted Clark.

Victory Metals is actively engaging with government representatives, global manufacturers and potential off-take partners who are eager to invest but seek reassurance that Australia is open for business. “We’re even seeing end users like car makers, who don’t produce magnets themselves but are stepping in to help their OEMs secure supply. Industry’s message to government is clear: streamline planning and approvals and adopt policies that encourage investment in these strategic projects,” said Clark.

The Chinese export restrictions cover materials such as samarium, dysprosium, gadolinium, terbium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium metals along with related alloys and oxides, all abundant in Australian deposits. Clark stated, “The West is diversifying its sourcing and processing capacity for these elements, which are vital for semiconductors, electric vehicles, magnets and advanced defence systems. With Europe, the U.S and Japan all seeking sustainable long term partnerships, this is a golden opportunity for Australia.”

Perth-based Victory Metals is developing the North Stanmore Project, one of the most strategically important heavy rare earth deposits supporting the global energy transition. He also noted, “North Stanmore is the largest heavy rare earth clay project in Australia and among the most advanced low-capex developments globally. HREs are in extraordinary demand for defence, energy storage, wind turbines, aerospace, electric vehicles and next-generation computing. Australia can lead the world in supplying these irreplaceable resources and build a multi-billion-dollar industry in the process.”

Victory Metals’ August 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate confirmed 320.6 million tonnes at North Stanmore, with most of the resource in the indicated category, positioning it as Australia’s largest indicated clay-hosted heavy rare earth resource. In concluding, Clark stated, “As the world reduces reliance on China and Russia, Australia can stand as a safe, sustainable and reliable supplier. What we do next will determine whether we simply have the resources or whether we seize the opportunity to lead the next mining boom.”