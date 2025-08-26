Vertiv to Sponsor C&I Energy & Storage Summit Zambia 2025

Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced its participation as a bronze sponsor of the C&I Energy & Storage Summit Zambia 2025, a gathering of industry leaders, policy makers, innovators, and customers focused on addressing power challenges in the region.

The company’s sponsorship reflects commitment to advancing energy resilience and environmentally responsible critical digital infrastructure within the commercial and industrial space (C&I) in Zambia and the wider southern African region.

Scheduled to take place on 27 to 28 August in Lusaka, the Summit will afford Vertiv to showcase its modular, energy-efficient power and cooling systems, designed and developed to support African businesses’ operational and environmental needs.

In particular, the company will highlight its Vertiv™ SmartAisle™ edge data centre solution, a fully integrated infrastructure with power, cooling, racks, environmental monitoring, and system management to enable a quickly deployable data centre solution.

“Energy reliability is the backbone of digital transformation, and Zambia is at a pivotal point where investments in energy storage, hybrid power systems, and responsible business strategies can significantly influence and support economic growth,” said Gary Chomse, regional director for Central-Southern Africa at Vertiv.

“The summit aligns with Vertiv’s regional growth strategy and our commitment to enabling operational continuity for essential industries.”

Vertiv will also feature Vertiv™ EnergyCore Grid, its battery energy storage system (BESS) for mining, data centres, and critical digital infrastructure applications. This solution is designed for grid-connected and hybrid applications, reliable power, simplified integration, and flexible deployment while meeting the demands of today’s high-performance environments.

The company’s EnergyCore Grid also offers scalable, reliable power benefits, including near-instantaneous power transfer to protect mission-critical operations from disruptions, a measurable safeguard against downtime.

Vertiv EnergyCore Grid also offers power capacity scalability for site-specific needs or future growth without overbuilding upfront, enabling return on investment (ROI) faster and minimising stranded assets. The system also enables peak shaving, load shifting and backup power support, helping to control energy costs, improve power quality, and increase resilience for on-site operations.

Vertiv Africa’s strategic account manager, Henry Myburgh, will present about an African BESS deployment on Wednesday August 27, and will also hold an in-depth master class on the topic on Thursday August 28.

“Vertiv invites Zambia’s energy buyers, developers, and infrastructure partners to engage with its team at the C&I Energy & Storage Summit Zambia 2025,” said Chomse.

“Our message is simple: reliable power shouldn’t be a bottleneck for Zambia’s growth. With the comprehensive suite of Vertiv integrated infrastructure solutions and power solutions, we’re ready to help Zambian businesses unlock operational resilience and alternative energy outcomes.”