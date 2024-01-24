Winder Controls celebrates 50 years of innovation

Supporting innovation and focusing on agile provision of solutions to its clients has ensured the ongoing success of shaft-hoisting specialist Winder Controls. This has led to a large installed base in multiple countries, with significant growth from our humble beginnings 50 years ago, says MD Tim Keegan.

Winder Controls is unique in its ability to provide flexible, effective solutions to its clients. While being large enough to comfortably take on the significant bonding and risk requirements of large projects, the company remains committed to maintaining a dynamic approach to problem-solving and specialised solutions.

Keegan states that 2023 has been a significant milestone for Winder Controls, saying: “We are most grateful for the support of our clients, and while celebrating our 50 years of experience in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, commissioning and servicing of high-quality hoisting and associated equipment, we reflect on the depth of our rich mining history.”

Further to targeted mergers and acquisitions, Winder Controls today comprises the best elements of the original Winder Controls, Blane & Co. Engineers, and Siemag South Africa. This combination seamlessly integrates the company’s industry-leading technical excellence in electrical and automation engineering, mechanical engineering, and hydraulic engineering, while retaining and building on decades of installed product base and specialist knowledge in the hoisting industry.

The company’s association with the Siemag Tecberg Group has broadened its product base to include state-of-the-art rope-handling equipment, pressure exchange energy recovery systems, specialised winder brake callipers, and other equipment. Engineering and management collaboration has ensured global knowledge transfer and ongoing interaction with global clients.

The company’s management team fiercely pursues its commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards. “While this has at times led to challenges, we are very pleased to have experienced the support of our clients in this endeavour and are confident that this is a critical element of conducting a sustainable business in the modern world,” comments Keegan.

Being European-based, the Siemag Tecberg Group requires all processes to be audited and in line with International Financial Reporting Standards. “Our management and governance systems are pitched at the highest level with a focus on transparency, compliance with the principles and practices of King IV, and diligent segregation of duties,” says Keegan.

The company also places significant focus on its SHE initiatives with a strong safety team ensuring the wellbeing of its personnel as well as compliance of its operations with all legislated and client requirements.

In addition to providing effective solutions to their clients, Winder Controls places high value on its employees, the requirements of shareholders, and the communities in which it operates, with the company managing to retain 100% of its personnel through the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have experienced significant peaks and troughs in the hoisting market over the years. Our strategic decision to focus primarily on an excellent core of technical skills has enabled us to ride out the storms on the basis of delivering invaluable expertise to our clients,” stresses Keegan.

As a certified ISO 9001:2015 company, Winder Controls continually strives to enhance its client service and experience by implementing improvements to its systems and tools.

“We are not exclusively committed to anyone making equipment, and since we have thorough technical knowledge of multiple equipment brands, we are able to implement complex solutions utilising our clients’ preferred equipment brand, so as to facilitate standardised spares holding and training of mine personnel,” explains Keegan.

The company’s in-house electrical manufacturing facility, large machining and assembly capabilities, and industry leading in-house services department further enhance its ability to offer a focused, specialist product line through a single point of responsibility.

The company has played a significant role in the training and experience of many current industry experts, and ongoing training of personnel is far in excess of CPD and other legislated requirements. Theoretical training includes formal qualifications, short courses, and equipment or subject specific training, while practical training includes internal technical procedures, trade test and safety related training. The company also offers a range of specialised training courses for client personnel in terms of complex engineering theory, as well as operation and maintenance of its equipment.

Winder Controls is able to add significant value to pre-feasibility and feasibility studies by offering upfront project analysis services, duty cycle optimisation, solution philosophies, and equipment specifications to address a wide range of client project parameters. Its in-house tools further allow the company to offer network studies as well as complex analysis of mechanical and electrical components and systems.