Zambia’s Dam Disaster: A Stark Warning as Mining’s Shadow Lengthens

The catastrophic collapse of the Sino Metals tailings dam in Chambishi, Zambia, has sent shockwaves through the mining industry, serving as a chilling reminder of the potential for environmental devastation as the world’s appetite for minerals grows. The 18 February 2025 incident, which unleashed over 50 million litres of acidic effluent into the Mwambashi River, has left half a million people without water, devastated farmland, and ignited a firestorm of legal and environmental concerns.

This disaster, reported by our colleague Yeshiel Panchia, comes at a particularly sensitive time. The spotlight on tailings dam safety intensified after the 2019 Brumadinho dam collapse in Brazil, which claimed 270 lives. In response, the industry, led by the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), has striven to establish global benchmarks for tailings facility management.

The ICMM, representing mining giants like BHP, Anglo American, and Rio Tinto, recently updated its Global Standard on Tailings Management, aiming for “zero harm to people and the environment.” This initiative, while laudable, faces a crucial limitation: it is not universally binding. Notably, neither Sino Metals nor its parent company, China Nonferrous Metal Mining, are ICMM members.

This incident exposes a fundamental tension: the world’s growing need for minerals to fuel the green energy transition versus the inherent risks of large-scale mining operations. The demand for copper, cobalt, lithium, and other crucial metals is surging, driving a scramble for resources that could inadvertently lead to more environmental catastrophes.

Further complicating the situation is the spectre of weakened regulatory oversight. The recent suspension of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) by US President Donald Trump signals a potential rollback of anti-corruption measures. This move, as noted by The Atlantic, effectively endorses bribery, raising concerns about the enforcement of costly safety standards in resource-rich, but often graft-prone, nations.

The Chambishi disaster underscores the devastating consequences of unchecked corporate practices. Environmental damage, loss of livelihoods, and the erosion of public trust are the stark realities of such failures. While many mining companies, ICMM members or not, are committed to responsible practices, the pressure to meet escalating demand could tempt others to cut corners.

The world needs more mines, and therefore, more tailings facilities. The energy transition depends on it. But if the pursuit of “green” metals leads to more environmental disasters, the irony will be bitter indeed. The Chambishi collapse is a stark warning that the pursuit of progress must not come at the cost of environmental and human safety.