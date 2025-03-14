Volvo CE unveils new generation of excavators

Volvo Construction Equipment is releasing six new excavator models in Africa and the Middle East, with up to 15 percent greater fuel efficiency, improved productivity and maintenance options, and a brand-new operator environment.

The six new models – the EC210, EC220, EC230, EC260, EC300, and EC360 – combine cutting-edge technology, robust design, and industry-leading efficiency to benefit various industrial applications.

According to the company, each of these excavators integrates engine-pump optimisation technology, delivering up to 15 percent greater fuel-efficiency compared to previous models.

With enhanced production and reduced emissions, the excavators help provide greater cost savings while maintaining exceptional performance. A brand-new cab design has also been implemented to increase operator support.

“These new generation excavators can deliver premium quality and heavy-duty performance,” says Olle Watz, excavator product manager at Volvo CE Region International.

“They mark another way Volvo CE is continuing to understand and adapt to the unique needs of customers and end-users by providing superior, highly productive options.”

From agriculture and roadwork to general construction, trenching, and quarrying, the six Volvo CE excavator models are designed to provide reliability and performance in a variety of applications. The excavators draw from years of design and testing, bringing intelligent machine control and a proven legacy to Africa and the Middle East.

“These machines have been developed with a focus on reliability and adaptability, ensuring they excel in varying conditions, offer best-in-class fuel efficiency, and deliver value to operators worldwide,” adds Olle.

The EC210, EC220, and EC230 excavators have the capabilities to handle heavy loads and challenging terrains with ease. The EC260, EC300, and EC360 are higher-capacity machines built for the most demanding tasks.

A newly designed ROPS-certified cab offers improved ergonomics, intuitive controls, and advanced human-machine interface (HMI) systems, providing operators with a comfortable, productive working environment, with enhanced visibility, reduced noise levels, and efficient HVAC systems.

“With the cab, it’s a totally new design with a more intuitive layout,” explains Olle. “Whilst we’ve prioritised productivity and power, it’s not to the expense of operator comfort.”

All models are compatible with Volvo Dig Assist, an optional intelligent machine control system that improves excavation precision and productivity.

Operators can utilise tools such as real-time weighing, automated digging, and smart monitoring, which enhance efficiency, with Volvo Smart View producing 360° machine visibility. Additional features such as preset depth, height, and swing limits further enhance on-site safety.

All models in the series are powered by proven Volvo engines and advanced hydraulic systems, ensuring precise, smooth movements, and reduced cycle times. Lower engine revolutions per minute reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, offering a more sustainable solution without compromising power or reliability.

“The new generation of Volvo excavators is built to meet the evolving demands of the industrial landscape,” concludes Olle. “Volvo CE is once again helping customers have the right tools for their specific needs.”