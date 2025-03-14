WearCheck Water wins accreditation for microbiological testing

WearCheck Water’s Johannesburg laboratory was recently awarded ISO/IEC17025 Accreditation for Total Coliforms and E.coli Testing, after a rigorous audit process, adding to the company’s extensive list of certifications, and reinforcing the laboratory’s adherence to national and international work-quality standards.

WearCheck Water operates under the umbrella of specialist condition monitoring company, WearCheck, which is the only oil analysis company in Africa with ISO 9001 quality certification and ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management programme, and ISO 17025 accreditation for its laboratory-centric quality management programme. WearCheck Water recently earned SANAS accreditation for AdBlue®/ DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) testing.

General manager of WearCheck Water, Thelma Horsfield, is proud of her team’s achievements. ‘It is no easy task to set up the method and gain accreditation – we work for many months to fine-tune methods that we can present confidently to SANAS for approval. Our ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation is for the membrane filtration method used in detecting total coliforms and Escherichia coli (E. coli) in water samples. This accreditation underscores the lab’s commitment to delivering precise and reliable water-quality testing services.

‘Total coliforms are a group of naturally occurring bacteria found in soil, vegetation, and surface water. Although most coliforms are harmless, their presence in drinking water can indicate possible contamination by pathogens. E. coli, a specific type of coliform, is commonly found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. Certain strains of E. coli can cause serious illness, making its detection crucial for public health.

‘The membrane filtration method used by WearCheck Water is a gold-standard technique in microbiological water analysis. It involves passing a water sample through a membrane filter that traps bacteria. The filter is then incubated on selective media, allowing the identification and enumeration of total coliforms and E. coli colonies.

‘By securing ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation for this method, WearCheck Water’s Johannesburg laboratory demonstrates our technical expertise and commitment to safeguarding public health through accurate and dependable water-quality testing,’ says Horsfield.

Khensani Mbuli is the WearCheck Water laboratory assistant who played a key role in securing the accreditation. Through this, she was appointed as an ISO/IEC 17025 Technical Signatory – a significant professional milestone in the field of laboratory testing and calibration.

Horsfield elaborates, ‘This accreditation not only reflects a high level of technical competence, but also entrusts the individual with substantial responsibility. A Technical Signatory (TS) holds the authority to validate and approve test results, ensuring they meet international standards of accuracy and reliability.

‘The journey to becoming a TS is rigorous and demands extensive knowledge, experience, and dedication. The process involves comprehensive training in quality management systems, proficiency in specific testing methods, and a thorough understanding of ISO/IEC 17025 requirements. Candidates must demonstrate their technical competency through assessments, internal audits, and continuous professional development.

‘This role carries immense responsibility, as the TS is accountable for the integrity and validity of laboratory results. Their decisions directly impact public health, environmental safety, and regulatory compliance. Upholding these standards requires unwavering commitment, attention to detail, and adherence to best practices.’

Khensani Mbuli is now the seventh member of WearCheck Water’s team of accredited senior Technical Signatories, joining Moses Lelaka, Thelma Horsfield, Lerato Letsoalo, Lorato Hotane (nominated representative), Katlego Mokoroane and Michelle Wium.

WearCheck Water provides professional water analysis services to multiple industries across Southern Africa, including mining, agriculture, fleet management, manufacturing and more.

For more information, please visit www.wearcheck.co.za, email marketing@wearcheck.co.za, or call WearCheck on +27 (31) 700-5460.