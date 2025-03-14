Copper sector expansion dialogue to dominate African Mining Week 2025

Industry experts, legislators, and investors to investigate the copper potential of Africa are set to convene at African Mining Week 2025, later this year.

This year, the event will be held under the theme: ‘From Extraction to Beneficiation: Maximizing Africa’s Mineral Wealth’

African Mining Week 2025 will be a vital gathering place for building alliances and releasing fresh investment prospects as the sector grows quickly. The event will include talks on Africa’s mining future, project presentations from top firms, and investment venues tying world financiers with Africa’s growing copper industry.

Accompanied with African Energy Week, Invest in African Energies 2025 seems to be a significant event for anyone wishing to leverage the expanding mining sector of Africa.

Set to take place from October 1–3 in Cape Town, African Mining Week 2025 is gathering ahead of the copper sector expansion, momentum.

With the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia leading the way in exploration, development, and investment, Africa’s copper sector is seeing massive expansion. These countries are modernizing operations, increasing production, and drawing large foreign investment as world copper demand keeps rising.

With copper output rising by 12.6 percent in 2024, hitting 3.3 million metric tons and making 11 percent of the world’s supply, the DRC is seeing The Kamoa-Kakula project, which projects a record 437,061 tons in 2024, as a main source of this increase. With $1.67 billion set out for development, the initiative seeks to increase output to 240,000 tons in 2025 and 250,000 tons in 2026 Further $1.67 billion investment is expected to increase Kipushi Mine production. Other important participants are China’s CMOC Group, investing $2.5 billion to treble output at TenkeFungurume and Kinsafu Mines by 2028, and Eurasian Resources Group, which obtained a $150 million credit facility to extend its Metalkol facility.

Zambia, however, is vigorously bolstering its second-largest copper producing status in Africa. With an eye toward 3 million metric tons of yearly production by 2031, the government has made over 1,000 high-potential mining licenses available to investors. The process is supposed to be simplified by a new digital mining license platform starting in February 2025. Recent purchases include $1.3 billion in Konkola Copper Mine, which was reopened in late 2024, and $1 billion in Mopani Mine, driving ore output to 2.8 million tons in 2024.

Announced in August 2024, the $600 million Kitumba Copper Mine is increasing the capacity of the nation by another 50,000 metric tons annually. Additionally moving to increase Zambia’s copper output are a number of businesses like KoBold Metals, Ecora, Patriot Lithium, Statunga Investments, and Altona.

Apart from the DRC and Zambia, copper prospecting is blazingly hot throughout Africa. Confirming high-grade copper deposits, Canadian miner Koryx recently finished Phase 2 drilling at the Haib Copper Project in Namibia. Trigon Metals, meanwhile, obtained EU financing in early 2025 to expedite operations on its Kalahari Copper Project.