Airtel Africa Foundation unveils plan for improving 10 million lives in Africa by 2030

Airtel Africa Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Airtel Africa plc, today unveiled its plans to directly improve the lives of 10 million people across the continent by 2030. The strategy will be delivered through targeted initiatives under four core pillars namely Financial Empowerment, Education, Environmental Protection and Digital Inclusion (FEED).

Outlining the ambitious target, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, stated, “Our 2030 vision is a transformed Africa where over 10 million lives are directly improved through our interventions. We are not just donating resources, we are building a pipeline of talent and fostering innovation to ensure the global digital revolution leaves no African behind. This is a strategic, measurable commitment to unlocking the continent’s demographic dividend.”

The Foundation’s mission will be executed by creating a cycle of empowerment through targeted programmes. These include ‘Connecting Schools’, which provides free connectivity and devices, and the ‘Airtel Africa Fellowship’, offering full undergraduate scholarships in tech and STEM fields, complemented by mentorship and internships.

A key early success underscoring the Foundation’s impact is its ongoing partnership with UNICEF. This collaboration has already connected more than 1,800 schools, benefitted over one million students, and trained more than 17,000 teachers in digital education across the Foundation’s 14 markets of operation.

In addition, the Foundation will leverage its dedicated Employee Volunteer Programme, channelling the skills and passion of its people directly into community initiatives. For the 2025/26 financial year, the Foundation has set specific expansion targets, with programmes now active across all its operating countries, from Nigeria to Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Commenting on the company’s support for the Foundation, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar, said, “We cannot thrive in a place that is not thriving. This understanding is the very reason the Airtel Africa Foundation was born. It is our vehicle to catalyse transformation, by systematically investing in the pillars that underpin a resilient and dynamic society. We have remained dedicated to transforming lives both as a business imperative as well as our overarching philosophy. For us, helping to connect the unconnected, banking the unbanked and enabling businesses and economies to thrive are the three most significant objectives of our business.”