Roodepoort Factory Becomes Siemens’ African Manufacturing Hub

In a modest industrial park west of Johannesburg, Hamar Controls is quietly powering African industry. The 44-year-old firm assembles the electrical “nervous systems” that keep mines, paper mills and petrochemical plants running, precision switchgear built under Siemens licence, one motor control centre at a time.

This unglamorous work has earned Hamar dual Siemens Smart Infrastructure Partner of the Year Awards, recognition that the Roodepoort factory has mastered a complex balance: building to IEC 61439 standards while competing globally on delivery speed and customisation.

The SIVACON S8 assemblies rolling off the line aren’t original designs but licensed Siemens builds, audited annually for compliance. Siemens supplies the components; Hamar sources steel and copper locally. The hybrid model blends German precision with South African cost advantages. “All components comply with international switchgear standards, ensuring performance and reliability,” said Chris Joubert, Managing Director.

The SIVACON S8 packs up to sixteen starters into a single tier, a niche advantage when retrofitting century-old mine shafts or space-tight plants. Current builds are headed to Zambian mines, Nigerian petrochemical operations and a major South African paper producer.

Alongside expansion, Hamar runs a 12 month training scheme for unemployed youth with three months of classroom learning, nine months of factory work. Graduates leave with certificates and top performers are hired. Joubert calls it “a win-win,” providing Hamar with skilled labour while giving young technicians a foothold in industry.

From motor control centres to containerised substations and extended e-houses, Hamar’s motto is simple, ‘If it fits in a box, we can build it‘. Its client list spans gold, platinum, coal and iron ore mines, aluminium smelters, food and beverage plants, ports, water treatment works and cement producers across Africa.

The Siemens awards, presented on 2 September 2025, highlight “exceptional manufacturing output” within the SIVACON S8 programme. For Hamar, it’s validation of steady excellence rather than breakthrough disruption. “Recognition such as this reinforces our resolve to continuously improve,” said Joubert. The formula remains refreshingly straightforward with German standards, South African prices and a Roodepoort workforce that keeps African industries running, one box at a time.