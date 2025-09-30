Gold Rock Projects Targets Zambian Mining Boom with Crushing and Screening Expansion

Gold Rock Projects, a turnkey crushing and quarrying solutions provider, is poised to secure significant contracts in Zambia by year-end, driven by a surge in demand for its equipment and full-scale plant solutions. The firm anticipates installations and commissioning to follow swiftly in early 2026.

Copperbelt to Congo: Strategic Growth

“We have seen a steady rise in enquiries particularly for our crushing and screening solutions,” says Michael Marsay, Gold Rock Projects executive director. The company currently supplies modular and mobile front-end crushing gear to mines across Zambia’s Copperbelt and North-Western province.

Gold Rock is executing an aggressive regional strategy to capitalize on the market’s momentum. Marsay notes the focus is “building stronger in-country partnerships, expanding our support footprint and laying the groundwork for a permanent presence to better serve clients in Zambia and neighbouring markets like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).”

On-the-Ground Engagement

To solidify its pipeline, a dedicated three-member team from Gold Rock South Africa is scheduled to deploy to Zambia this month for a one-week engagement. The mission: to deepen ties with existing clients, vet new prospects, and assess opportunities for local collaboration.

“Key engagements include site visits, technical consultations and strategic discussions around long-term support and supply with potential local partners,” Marsay confirmed.

Logistics and Support: The Competitive Edge

The expansion blueprint centers on improving client service and logistical efficiency. Gold Rock plans to boost stock availability in Zambia, resulting in shorter lead times, and enhance its after-sales support by identifying local partners.

This localized approach not only fortifies its Zambian presence but also provides a strategic staging point for operations in the DRC, where logistical efficiency and regional proximity are paramount. While a formal local branch is a medium-term target, the company will, in the interim, leverage robust local partnerships and explore co-location opportunities with established agents. “Our aim is to ensure consistent support and responsiveness across Zambia and neighbouring regions,” Marsay stated.

Serving a Diversifying Market

Zambia is proving to be a critical gateway. Gold Rock’s primary focus remains the copper and cobalt mining sectors, though interest from manganese and aggregate producers is growing.

The country’s sustained growth, particularly in infrastructure development and related downstream opportunities, positions Gold Rock to become a “go-to original-equipment manufacturer for crushing and screening equipment,” according to Marsay. The firm primarily services open-pit and small- to medium-scale mines, supplying critical equipment including jaw crushers, cone crushers, screens, conveyors, and complete modular plants.

To guarantee uptime, the company employs a robust spare parts strategy and offers remote technical support. Future plans include establishing local service hubs through targeted collaboration, underscoring the commitment to what Marsay describes as a “dynamic and exciting” market.

“Our legacy, built by the Marsay family, drives us to deliver quality, reliability and long-term value,” Marsay concluded, affirming Gold Rock’s commitment as a trusted partner, not merely a supplier.