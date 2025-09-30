Gemfields Bets on Montepuez Expansion to Revive Earnings

The Gemfields Group Ltd expects a challenging first half of 2025 but is banking on new capacity in Mozambique to drive a turnaround later in the year. However, it projects a net loss of USD24.6 million for the six months to June 30, compared with a USD13.7 million profit a year earlier. Revenue from its Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique and Kagem emerald mine in Zambia halved to USD60.0 million after auction disruptions.

Despite the setback, Gemfields says commissioning of a second processing plant at Montepuez is on track and should boost fourth-quarter results. The USD30.0 million raised through a June rights issue is also expected to support expansion and strengthen its balance sheet.

Markets appeared encouraged by the forward-looking signals, with shares gaining 2.4% in London to 6.02 pence on Tuesday, and 3.5% higher in Johannesburg at ZAR1.50. Interim results will be released on Friday.

